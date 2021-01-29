Kenya, DRC to operationalize a visa-free agreement

Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to initiate a reciprocal visa abolition agreement and operationalize a visa-free agreement that will promote trade between the two countries and advance the intra-African economic integration and regional cooperation agenda.

This follows extensive deliberations Friday between delegations from the two countries, led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i and Hon. Gilbert Kankonde Malamba, DR Congo’s Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Interior, Security and Customary Affairs.

More to follow…