Kenya drops in the 2022 happiness index as the cost of living rises

Kenya has dropped its happiness index to position 119th globally compared to the 86th position last year, coming in second place in the East African Region.

Uganda topped the position as the happiest country in the East African Region while Tanzania dropped further to position 139 compared to position 94 the previous year. Rwanda was ranked the unhappiest country in the region at position 143.

Speaking during the World Happiness Day, The Apollo Group Chief Executive Officer Ashok Shah said high-cost living is one of the major setbacks in making Kenya lag behind in the index.

“The worsening cost of living situation in the country has been compounded by rising crude oil prices and weakening shilling. Kenyans are feeling the pinch, the government needs to lower the burden,” added Shah.

Shah was speaking at the inaugural ‘APA Happiness Walk’ that took place at Karura Forest.

“With our world facing unprecedented challenges, wellbeing matters more than ever. When we choose to take action to help others, they benefit, we benefit and we set an example of kindness that can ripple out into the world too,” added Shah.

The International Day of Happiness is an annual celebration aimed at helping people around the world to realize the importance of happiness in their lives. It is a chance for everyone to take steps to make themselves and others happier, to reflect on what makes them happy, and explore new ways to be happy. It takes place every year on the 20th of March.

“We have called it the APA Happiness Walk – not only to celebrate the tenth World Happiness Day – but our aim is to bond communities and bring people from all walks of life together, to improve health and happiness by encouraging all to have relevant health checks, eat healthier and get active,” Ashok noted.

The International Day of Happiness represents a shift in global attitudes towards wellbeing and the recognition of happiness as a human right. It was established by the United Nations in 2011, and the first-ever International Day of Happiness took place in 2012.

“We want to encourage healthy living by empowering participants to take control of their wellness and develop long-term, sustainable healthy habits – which are good for the individual, good for us as a leading health insurance company and good for society,” concluded Shah.

