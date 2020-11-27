Kenya drops one place in FIFA Rankings

The national soccer team Harambee Stars has dropped one place according to the latest ranking released by World Soccer governing body ,FIFA. Kenya Lost 2-1 to Comoros in an Africa Cup of nations qualifier in November a result that contributed to its slump from 103 position to 104.

The result against the Indian Ocean Archipelago dimmed Kenya’s chances of qualifying for a second successive Africa cup of nations tournament with two matches remaining.

Stars had earlier beaten Zambia 2-1 in an international friendly match staged at Nyayo national stadium in October before recording a 1-1 draw against Comoros at home during the first leg of their 2022 AFCON group ‘B’ qualifier.

Senegal remain Africa’s highest-ranked nation in 20th position, while South Africa has climbed one place to 71st after recording back-to-back victories over Sao Tome & Principe during this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In East Africa, Uganda is still at the top despite dropping three places down to 79th while Rwanda remain rooted at position 133 with Tanzania going a place down to 135.

Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco, Ghana, Cameroon, Egypt, Mali and Burkina Faso complete the top ten teams in Africa.

Belgium have retained their spot at the top of the global rankings, with the remainder of the top six also unchanged, while Mexico and Italy have both broken into the top 10 following their exploits during the international break.

Colombia were among teams that dropped significantly after dropping from 10th place to 15th after suffering a 3-0 loss to Uruguay and a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Ecuador in their World Cup qualifiers earlier in November.

The late Diego Maradona’s Argentina have climbed one place from eighth to seventh after recording a win and a draw against Peru and Paraguay, respectively, in this month’s South American 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The November edition of the FIFA ranking is particularly important as it serves as a basis for how the draws play out for the next World Cup tournament in Qatar 2022.

The draw is expected to be conducted taking place on 7th of December in Zürich,Switzerland.