Kenya will host the East African  Community Centre for Aviation Medicine, whose construction is nearing completion next  to the KCAA HQ, Aviation House, JKIA, Nairobi.  

The Centre is a department of the EAC Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency  (CASSOA) and will offer services to aviation personnel in the region. 

Speaking during a recent visit to the facility, the EAC Secretary General, Dr. Peter Mathuki  said the centre was a significant boost to the aviation industry in the region, adding that  EAC will spare no effort to ensure the centre attained global aviation medicine status. 

“This  is a huge boost to aviation in the region, and we are proud of the Kenya Government for  supporting such a facility,” said the Secretary General. 

Speaking during the visit, Captain Gilbert Kibe, the Director General of the Kenya Civil  Aviation Authority (KCAA) disclosed that construction of the centre is fully funded by the  Government of Kenya. 

“Sixty percent of the funding has been provided by the Government  as grant support to KCAA through the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing,  Urban Development and Public Works while the remaining forty percent has been provided  by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority,” said Capt. Kibe. 

Eng. Joseph Nkadayo, the Chairman of KCAA Board of Directors, said that the Authority  was on course to completing this project ahead of time. “I commend the diligence  portrayed in this project as well as the good workmanship exhibited in the construction of  the Centre,” said the chairman.  

The Centre is being constructed on a two-acre piece of land located at Jomo Kenyatta  International Airport. Currently, the project stands at a completion rate of 93%. 

Present during the visit were senior aviation officials led by Barry Kashambo, the Regional  Director for ICAO Eastern and Southern Africa (ESAF) office.

  

