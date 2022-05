The economy rebounded last year growing by 7.5 percent powered by the lifting of covid-19 restrictions, as compared to a contraction of 0.3 percent in 2020. This is according to the latest Economic Survey Report that indicates that the economy was lifted by the manufacturing, hospitality and logistic sectors. However, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani projects the economy to slow this year under the weight of high fuel prices.

