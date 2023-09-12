Kenya enhances partnership with Boston Consulting in trade and investment

The Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Tuesday met with the leadership of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a top consulting firm in the United Kingdom to explore trade and investment opportunities.

During the meeting, Mudavadi discussed partnerships in business strategy, empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

“We have been following the work and operations of Boston Consulting Group in Kenya and today’s meeting centered on the Growth Gateway Program, which seeks to promote a two-way trade and investment establishment between UK and emerging markets globally, Kenya being one of the six priority countries for this programme,” said Mudavadi, who was flanked by the Attorney General Justin Muturi and members of the Kenyan delegation who are in London for a 3 Day-visit.

In the meeting, the PCS underscored the efforts being made by Kenya in joining the rest of the world in seeking ways to mitigate adverse effects of climate change.

He challenged the leadership of BCG to explore the opportunity that lies in Kenya and other emerging economies to bolster their partnership and tap into areas of mutual benefit.

“We will welcome any progressive form of advisory on key legislative frameworks and other considerations to help Kenyan companies and investment ventures stay afloat and also scale up there competitiveness globally,” assured Mudavadi.

He also assured BCG of Kenya’s work in progress in governance structure of the mining sector, a move that aims at widening an opportunity for advisory support from BCG.

The Boston Consulting Group helps clients with transformation in driving complex change that enables organizations to grow thus driving bottom line impact.

Coupled with the Governments’ Bottom -Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BeTA), he said Kenya aims at tapping in the opportunities presented by the London firm in making lasting impacts on companies, industries and the society.

“We are also embarking on building aggregation and industrial parks in all our 47 counties, to promote Special Economic Zones that will aid in boosting manufacturing, agro-processing and value addition with an aim of generating more jobs.” Mudavadi said.

He said industrial parks are vital units that will provide a link between farmers, industries and the market; aggregating agricultural produce and establishing processing facilities within the park.

The Growth Gateway program in the Kenyan aims at driving impact through the horticulture sector which has identified high potential UK- Kenya commercial opportunities in mangoes, avocado, vegetables and dried fruits.

BCG provides tailored support to over 20 companies in Kenya from various sectors including agriculture, food and drink, consumer and retail among others.

It also undertakes work in the Climate and Sustainability space with focus on promoting and facilitating investment in “green growth” and mapping potential of Kenya carbon offset market among other areas.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also observed that Kenya with a labor force of 19 million people most of whom are the youth has a great potential for carbon credit.

The BCG, led by Ms Charmian Caines the Managing Director and Partner and her team from both London and Nairobi offices noted that risk and uncertainty in the project development makes it difficult to quantify carbon credits.

She urged Kenya to consider providing tax incentives to offset the risks associated with carbon credits, and further called on Kenya to focus speedy movements and clearance of goods along the Trade Corridors.