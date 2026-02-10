Kenya, EU hold talks on human rights and governance

Kenya and the European Union have reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing human rights, democratic governance, and strategic cooperation following a high-level bilateral meeting between Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights, Kajsa Ollongren.

The talks, held at the Prime Cabinet Secretary’s office focused on strengthening collaboration under the Kenya–EU partnership framework, with particular emphasis on human rights, institutional governance, and emerging challenges within the digital information space.

Mudavadi reiterated Kenya’s unwavering commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights, as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya (2010).

He highlighted the critical role of independent institutions, including the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), an autonomous judiciary, and a vibrant civil society, in upholding the rule of law, accountability, and democratic norms.

On electoral matters, the Prime Cabinet Secretary underscored Kenya’s resolve to conduct free, fair, and transparent general elections in 2027, noting the full constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as a key milestone in enhancing electoral credibility.

Both sides emphasized the importance of responsible media practice and the ethical use of digital platforms.

They acknowledged the growing threat posed by misinformation and disinformation, and agreed on the need to promote accurate, constructive, and responsible public discourse to safeguard democratic processes.

Ollongren welcomed Kenya’s progress and reaffirmed the European Union’s readiness to further deepen cooperation. She proposed the establishment of a dedicated human rights pillar within the Kenya–EU Strategic Dialogue to enhance structured engagement, policy exchange, and mutual learning.

She also underscored the urgency of jointly addressing the misuse of media and digital platforms. The meeting further reviewed ongoing and prospective cooperation in key areas, including peace and security, multilateral affairs, and trade and investment.

In this context, Kenya reaffirmed its intention to work closely with EU Member States to strengthen effective participation in the Human Rights Council session scheduled for Geneva, Switzerland, in 2026.

During the discussions, Mudavadi sought the European Union’s support for the candidature of Prof. Phoebe Okowa for election as a Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the 2027–2034 term, reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to multilateralism and international justice.

The talks concluded with both sides reaffirming their shared determination to strengthen the Kenya–EU partnership, guided by mutual respect and cooperation, in advancing human rights, peace, stability, and sustainable development at regional and global levels.