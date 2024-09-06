Kenya, EU kick off implementation of EPA trade deal

Investments, Trade, and Industry Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has inaugurated the Kenya-European Union (EU) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Sensitization Workshop in Nairobi.

The workshop aims to provide an operational framework for implementing the landmark economic agreement between Kenya and the EU.

“Today, after several years of working towards delivering a permanent agreement between us, we have managed to sign and ratify the agreement and are finally ready to proceed with the implementation phase,” said CS Mvurya when he inaugurated the workshop alongside EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger

CS Mvurya emphasized that this formidable partnership will provide sustainable trade opportunities, offering immense potential to Kenyan exporters in a market worth 13 trillion Euros.

The agreement will expand supply relations, facilitate duty-free and quota-free access to EU markets, and enhance investment opportunities not only for Kenya but also for the rest of

Africa.

The government of Kenya is committed to working closely with the private sector to identify market opportunities, finance trade, and add value to Kenyan products to ensure their sustainability and standards as they enter the 27 European countries.

“This union will provide the necessary support needed

through the laid-down institutional framework to ensure successful implementation of the Agreement,” Mvurya noted.

He further called on the EU to collaborate with Kenya in negotiating a Trade in Services Protocol, which would give Kenyan professionals access to a broader market niche.

“Once reviewed, engineers, doctors, nurses, environmental technicians, clinical technicians, those in finance, accounting, the performing arts, music, theatre, and many other services will equally enjoy a bigger and freer market for services between Europe and Kenya,” Mvurya added.

CS Mvurya also encouraged Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in both the public and private sectors to seize the opportunities presented by the agreement by supplying high value, premium-manufactured products to global markets.

“We look forward to putting more money in the pockets of

our smallholder farmers, technicians, assembly line workers, truck drivers, and farm workers, just as much as we look forward to creating opportunities for large businesses,” he affirmed.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger, accompanied by EU Trade Director Dora Correia as well as key EU stakeholders lauded the significant strides made towards operationalization of the agreement, calling for enhanced inclusive familiarization countrywide.

“The agreement will provide larger secure markets, support regional integration, foster industrialization, promote shared values, and provide easier trade facilitation,” she reiterated.

The predictability of market access would enhance sustainable investment relations as the government leverages to open more economic sectors within the European Union. Consequently, the blend of expertise between Kenya and Europe will promote the manufacturing sector, capitalizing on opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).