Kenya expanding aviation, shipping and railway capacity

Kenya plans to modernise it´s aviation facilities to improve passenger-handling capacity to nine million, Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said.

The government will also expand railway transport to increase the railway capacity to 50 per cent of the cargo freight from the port of Mombasa and promote commuter rail services.

Macharia, whose docket also includes housing, urban development and public works, further said that shipping and maritime facilities will be improved to facilitate the trans-shipment of cargo.

Addressing a ceremony to mark this year’s edition of the World Engineering Day held at the University of Nairobi, the CS underscored the important role played by local engineers, noting that they were instrumental in the realization of the Big Four Agenda and Vision 2030 economic blueprints.

“There is a need to design technologies and systems that can facilitate economic growth, education, enhance quality of life, help minimize poverty, ensure adequate food supply and reduction of the carbon footprint,” he said.

Other major projects in the pipeline include the construction and rehabilitation of 10,000 km of roads, comprising 2,500 km of conventional roads and 7,500 km of low volume sealed roads.

This is in addition to maintenance of 161,456 km of roads, consisting of about 40,000 km of national trunk roads and 121,456 km of county roads.

Moreover, the government plans to decongest cities and urban areas to ease congestion, reduce travel time and costs, and enhance connectivity in cities and urban areas.

Plans were also underway to develop a 50-Year Transport Master Plan and a 20-Year Roads Master Plan for the country.

At the same time, the CS decried the decline in interest and enrolment of young people in engineering disciplines such as Agriculture and Biosystems.

The ministry, he said, will create an enabling framework that appreciates the importance of building engineering capacities and promoting engineering education at all levels.

The celebrations were organized by the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) in collaboration with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

In 2019, UNESCO set aside March 4 as the day to celebrate engineers across the world, with the first such ceremony held last year.

During the event, the CS launched the inaugural issue of the Engineering in Kenya (EIK) magazine, which is published by IEK, the professional association of engineers in Kenya. The editorial board is chaired by Prof. Larry Gumbe

Speeches read at this year’s event included from the President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO), Prof. Gong Ke, and the President of the Federation of African Engineering Organizations, Eng. Carllen Bou.

The President of the East African Federation of Engineering Organizations, Eng. Collins Juma, was present at the occasion and addressed the gathering.

Keynote addresses were delivered by the President of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya, Eng. Nathaniel Matalanga and the Institution’s First Vice President Eng. Lucy Mutinda, among others.

The theme of this year’s event was, “Engineering for a Healthy Planet: Celebrating the UNESCO Engineering Report.”