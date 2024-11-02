Kenya expands rural electrification with off-grid solar access project

The Ministry of Energy has strengthened its rural electrification efforts through the Kenya Off-Grid Solar Access Project (KOSAP), aimed at providing clean electricity and modern cooking solutions to remote, underserved communities in North-Eastern and Coastal regions.

Launched in 2019 with World Bank funding, KOSAP targets fourteen counties, including West Pokot, Isiolo, Marsabit, Samburu, Mandera, Wajir, Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Narok, Taita-Taveta, Turkana, Garissa, and Kwale.

This project seeks to deliver reliable renewable energy to approximately 430,000 households at an estimated cost of Sh16 billion (around $150 million), contributing to the national goal of universal electricity access by 2030.

In partnership with the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) and the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), KOSAP emphasizes solar hybrid power solutions and water projects, particularly in areas with limited electrification.

The project is designed to improve access to affordable electricity, enhance living standards, and reduce energy costs for low-income families.

Vincent Ogaya, a research and policy lead at the Kenya Climate Innovation Center (KCIC), emphasized the critical need for energy access in these regions. Limited electricity, he noted, constrains economic and social opportunities and affects essential services such as food, education, and healthcare.

Ogaya explained that off-grid solutions, like solar home systems and mini-grids, are vital in areas where extending traditional grid connections is unfeasible.

“The 14 counties targeted by KOSAP cover 72% of Kenya’s landmass and around 20% of its population, yet remain among the least electrified. The challenging terrain in these areas hampers grid expansion,” he said, underscoring the government’s push for solar energy as a viable solution.

Key KOSAP initiatives include installing solar home systems, projected to serve 1.5 million households, and establishing approximately 120 micro and mini-grid sites.

The project’s initial phase aims to bring affordable electricity access to around 28,000 customers, ensuring sustainable energy for Kenya’s off-grid communities.

KOSAP aligns with the Kenya National Electrification Strategy (2018), which sets a target for universal electricity access by 2026.

This strategy reflects the government’s commitment to expanding the grid to underserved areas while advancing renewable energy solutions.

According to the 2024 Renewable Energy Tracker Report by Climate Action Network, Kenya is on track to achieve 100% renewable energy deployment in the power sector by 2040, thanks to its substantial solar, hydro, wind, biomass, and geothermal resources.

“Kenya’s renewable energy progress puts it on a path to reach 100% renewables by 2040, with aspirations for 2030, positioning it among the top 20 globally in renewable deployment relative to its economic size,” the report noted.

In contrast, the report highlighted that many advanced economies are lagging in their renewable energy transitions.