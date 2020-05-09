Kenya experiences countrywide blackout

Kenya is experiencing a national power outage following a system disturbance.

Confirming the power outage, Kenya Power, in a statement, said: “We have lost power supply in the national grid due to a system disturbance which occurred on our transmission network at 5:49 am this morning.”

The cause of the power outage could not be immediately established.

“Our engineers are working to identify the hitch and address the hitch towards restoring normal electricity supply,” reads the statement.