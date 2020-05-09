Kenya experiences countrywide blackout

Kenya is experiencing a national power outage following a system disturbance.
Confirming the power outage, Kenya Power, in a statement, said: “We have lost power supply in the national grid due to a system disturbance which occurred on our transmission network at 5:49 am this morning.”
The cause of the power outage could not be immediately established.
“Our engineers are working to identify the hitch and address the hitch towards restoring normal electricity supply,” reads the statement.
Good morning,please find the communication below.^FW pic.twitter.com/oHmvg2PUum
— Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) May 9, 2020
Kenya Power is set to issue an update on restoration progress and cause of the outage later on.
Kenya Power said engineers identified a technical fault in a section of the main high voltage transmission power line that evacuates power to Nairobi from Olkaria power generation sites in Naivasha.
The fault occured near Kiambu town.
“An electricity conductor came off the support insulators and clashed on the tower,” network management general manager Eng Charles Mwaura said.
Power has been restored in some areas across the country.
Uganda are also experiencing a blackout.
Uganda’s main power distribution company – Umeme – in a statement said there was emergency load shedding from Saturday to Monday, 9 am-5 pm in Nalubale, Kiira, Bujagali and Isimba.
The shedding is to allow water release tests.
#OutageAlert? https://t.co/Il7MVBrP3b pic.twitter.com/sI3sMeX8WR
— Umeme Limited?? (@UmemeLtd) May 9, 2020