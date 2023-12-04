Kenya expresses interest to join consortium for energy storage

Kenya is among nine African countries that have expressed interest in joining Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Consortium launched during COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The consortium targets to develop advanced energy storage solutions in Africa through collaboration and innovation.

Other countries include Burkina Faso, Egypt, Ghana, Malawi, Mauritania, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Togo who are expected to receive support from BESS Consortium resource partners that include the African Development Bank(AfDB), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Africa50 and Masdar.

“The African Development Bank is proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, leveraging strategic partnerships and financial commitments to drive progress. As we move forward, let us remain steadfast in our dedication to a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Africa—one powered by the limitless potential of renewable energy and the resilience of the African spirit. Together, we can light up and power Africa for generations to come,” said Dr Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB President.

The consortium anticipates reaching energy storage commitments of 5GW by end of next year which will in turn provide a roadmap to ultimately achieving 400GW of renewable energy by 2030.

“Without sufficient storage capacity, countries will be unable to add renewable energy to their grids at the scale needed to reduce emissions and create economic opportunity. The BESS Consortium is an example of the sort of big, bold action required to break down the barriers keeping so many people and communities from joining the climate transformations underway,” added Dr Rajiv J. Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation and Co-chair of the Global Leadership Council.

Other countries that are part of the consortium include Barbados, Belize and India.