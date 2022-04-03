Kenya expresses solidarity with Somaliland following devastating inferno

ByERIC BIEGON

The Kenyan Government on Sunday conveyed its message of solidarity with Somaliland following a fire accident in a popular market in the country’s capital city.

In a statement, Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that it was with deep regret that it learned of the tragic accident at Waheen market in Hargeisa on the night of 1st April 2022.

“The Government and the people of Kenya stand in solidarity with the people of Somaliland and extend sympathies to the victims and families of the injured.” MFA said in a statement

The Ministry noted that Kenya and Somaliland share a common heritage and strong bonds of friendship.

“We extol the resilience of the great people of Hargeisa and believe in your strong will to overcome the tragedy and emerge stronger and better.” The ministry said

And as the Horn of Africa nation embarks on a rebuilding process, MFA gave an assurance that Kenya will offer its unwavering support and cooperation.

“We wish you well as you look forward to reconstruct and restore the lifeline of the people of Hargeisa. We assure you of our support and solidarity in this time of tragedy.” The Foreign Affairs Ministry said

  

Latest posts

IGAD welcomes South Sudan agreement on force unification

Eric Biegon

Shanghai launches citywide antigen testing amid COVID-19 resurgence

Eric Biegon

Conduct yourself in ways that will ensure peace, President Kenyatta urges politicians 

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More