Kenya expresses solidarity with Somaliland following devastating inferno

The Kenyan Government on Sunday conveyed its message of solidarity with Somaliland following a fire accident in a popular market in the country’s capital city.

In a statement, Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that it was with deep regret that it learned of the tragic accident at Waheen market in Hargeisa on the night of 1st April 2022.

“The Government and the people of Kenya stand in solidarity with the people of Somaliland and extend sympathies to the victims and families of the injured.” MFA said in a statement

The Ministry noted that Kenya and Somaliland share a common heritage and strong bonds of friendship.

“We extol the resilience of the great people of Hargeisa and believe in your strong will to overcome the tragedy and emerge stronger and better.” The ministry said

And as the Horn of Africa nation embarks on a rebuilding process, MFA gave an assurance that Kenya will offer its unwavering support and cooperation.

“We wish you well as you look forward to reconstruct and restore the lifeline of the people of Hargeisa. We assure you of our support and solidarity in this time of tragedy.” The Foreign Affairs Ministry said