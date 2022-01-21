Kenya expresses support to Columbia over historic peace deal

Kenya has expressed strong support to Columbia over the historic implementation of a deal peace deal.

The peace agreement was signed five years ago between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Columbia (Farc) rebel group and the Government.

Speaking during a consultation meeting Thursday, Kenya’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mike Kiboino lauded Colombians especially the victims for their patience, insistence on accountability and willingness to forgive where possible.

He commended the progress in the Comprehensive System of Truth Justice, Reparations and Non-Repetition, while encouraging all parties to fulfill their responsibilities to the victims by supporting the work of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, as well as the Truth Commission.

Ambassador Kiboino appealed to the Colombian Government to prioritise the implementation of the Ethnic Chapter of the peace agreement for the sake of the people of Indigenous and African descent.

Speaking in the same forum, Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs, Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis noted that Colombia had made progress in its efforts to implement the Peace Accord.

“Sixteen seats for victims of the conflict have been established in Colombia’s House of Representatives. The Special Jurisdiction for Peace issued indictments against FARC and Colombian military officials for war crimes and crimes against humanity,” said Jeffrey DeLaurentis.

“The JEP has also received information and acknowledgments by members of the FARC and military that they engaged in atrocities and abuses,” he added.

Over 13,000 former FARC combatants have remained committed to peace since November 2016.

Their commitment has been complemented by the government’s provision of economic and social benefits, as the majority of these ex-combatants are now able to access government and financial services: 99 percent are enrolled in Colombia’s health care system, 95 percent have bank accounts, and over 30 percent have enrolled in educational programs or vocational training.

He noted that the Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court closed its preliminary examination into Colombia. As the ICC’s preliminary examination had been open since 2004, these actions by the Prosecutor demonstrate increased confidence in Colombia’s transitional justice institutions.

While lauding the progress Colombia has made to date, he also acknowledged areas for improvement.

“Gender provisions continue to be implemented and financed at a slower rate than other parts of the peace agreement. Ethnic communities face a deteriorating security situation, with indigenous communities and Afro-Colombians being disproportionately victimized by the violence. More broadly, progress on the implementation of rural economic plans and rural security has been slow,” said Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis.