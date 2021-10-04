Kenya extends Covid restrictions, curfew amid drop in infections

The Government has extended the nationwide curfew for a further 30 days.

The announcement made by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday comes against a backdrop of declining Covid-19 infections. Kenya’s has sustained a low positivity rate of less than 5pc.

However, the CS said the review in the wake of pleas to reopen the economy was necessitated by the high positivity rate , which he said still remains above what is recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to CS Kagwe, the 30-day extension will also ensure the government achieves its targeted mass Covid-19 vaccination program across the country.

He said a formal announcement will be made by end of month after the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus meets.

In the mean time, all Covid-19 measures and protocols will remain the same.

As of Sunday, the rate stood at 2.7 pc after 91 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,435 tested in the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 250,114 from 2,572,609 tests conducted so far.

The nationwide curfew from 10pm-4am is part of the Covid-19 containment measures put in place by the government including restriction of operation hours for bars and restaurants.

All public gatherings, including political meetings, remain suspended, while attendance at weddings and funerals is still limited to 100 people and

Kagwe was speaking Monday during the launch of COVID-19 information portal media professionals by the Media Council of Kenya.

He said the Ministry of Health will take advantage of the 30 days to vaccinate more people in the ongoing robust Covid-19 vaccination drive that would pave way for full reopening of the economy.

The National accelerated Covid-19 vaccination campaign launched last week targets to have 10 million vaccinations in the next three months, with a mid-term target of 5.8 million vaccinations by Mashujaa day celebrations on the 20th of October.

The Health Ministry Monday rolled out the administration of the one million Pfizer vaccine doses following the arrival of the 2.2 million special syringes over the weekend.

Pfizer is among five vaccines authorised vaccines for use in the country alongside AstraZeneca/Covishield, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm as well as the Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Meanwhile, the CS is calling for concerted efforts by media and development partners in the fight against the global pandemic.

He challenged the media to rally communities through accurate reporting to contain COVID-19.

“I ask you to give people as much accurate information as possible; the more information we give the more disciplined our people will be”, he said.