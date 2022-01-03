Kenya extradites Dutch national linked to human trafficking

Kenyan authorities have extradited a Dutch national suspected to be at the helm of a international human smuggling syndicate.

The suspect, John Habeta, 53 years, of Eritrean descent was arrested in Kenya following a covert operation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation after an Interpol Red Notice was issued for his arrest.

He was arrested in Nairobi where he had been hiding for an unspecified period after a well coordinated operation between authorities in Netherlands and our detectives based at the fugitives and wanted persons division at the regional Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB).

The DCI believe Habeta was at the helm of an international human smuggling organization that operates in the underworld, responsible for trafficking of human beings from Africa to Europe.

Authorities have linked him to at least four different operations where groups of Eritrean nationals were smuggled to Europe through Asia.

“Immediately after his arrest, he was extradited to the Netherlands on orders from the Ministry of Interior, after the cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, declared his presence in the country as contrary to the country’s national interests,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

The Dutch national will remain in custody in The Netherlands, where he will face trial.

“The Interpol National Central Bureau based at our headquarters is putting such criminals on notice, that Kenya is not a safe haven for international fugitives,” he said.

“Through constant intelligence sharing between Nairobi’s NCB and the support of Interpol’s General Secretariat headquarters, such criminals will find it very difficult to operate not only in Kenya but Africa at large.”