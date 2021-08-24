Kenya eyes $1.2 trillion global luxury tourism market in recovery efforts

Kenya has embarked on a plot to woo high end travellers in the country through targeted marketing strategies in several key markets.

According to Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, positioning Kenya as a luxury destination is crucial in sustaining recovery in the sector after setbacks in the travel industry attributed to COVID-19.

“Over the years we have been working towards profiling Kenya to niche clients who have specific preferences and needs and that’s the reason we have been diversifying our products to suit each market segment. It is important to mention that Kenya was selected for this trip because we have a unique and iconic tourism product, the wildebeest Migration at the Maasai Mara and luxurious accommodation facilities that suit the needs of the high-net-worth traveler who wants value for their money,” said CS Balala.

According to a research by Allied Market Research, global luxury tourism market will reach Kshs. 130.8 trillion ($1.2 trillion) in the 2021-2027 period with an a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.1%.

Speaking in Maasai Mara as he welcomed tourists aboard the inaugural Roar Africa and Emirates Executive Private Jet Safari-a World-Class Conservation Safari, CS Balala said that the destination is proving to be attractive to luxury travellers especially with Kenya having unique travel opportunities and new developments in the country.

“The visit by this high-level delegation is testament to the fact that Kenya is a consideration to the niche luxury traveler who is attracted to specific experiences and offerings. Our goal is to build on this as we work towards expanding into different market segments in the short and long term.” he added.

The trip dubbed the ‘Greatest Safari on Earth’ By Roar Africa and Emirates Airlines is designed to preserve and support Africa’s wildlife, wildlife spaces, and communities with all proceeds going towards supporting wildlife conservation efforts in the destinations visited.

The trip delivered 15 guests from the United States (US) in unbridled luxury to four iconic African destinations that offer the ultimate adventure and encounters with environmental educators and conservation change makers.

The 12-day Kshs. 13.6 million ($125,000) -per-person getaway will see the guests tour iconic destinations in Africa including Kenya which was selected thanks to the unique and authentic natural safari experience capped by the annual Great Wildebeest Migration and luxurious accommodation and amenities that suit their needs.