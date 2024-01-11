Kenya eyes international market for coffee farmers

Kenya is targeting additional markets internationally by tapping into South Korea which is the gateway to Asian Coffee Markets.

Cooperative and Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Development Cabinet Secretary, Simon Chelugui says they are targeting to increase the minimum coffee price at the international markets to 4,800 Shillings per kilo in the next three years.

“Seoul will be key in establishing a foot-hold in the niche Asian coffee market, Kenya is banking on increased exports to set and realize a minimum coffee buying price,” he said.

Speaking during the Inaugural African Coffee Trade Fair, the CS said they have designed a roadmap that will fully restore the coffee sector.

“Coffee is one of the key value chains under the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and we will connect coffee growers to buyers abroad so that our farmers reap maximum benefits for their hard work, “he added.

The CS said the bumper harvest this year will attract good earnings for the coffee farmers as a kilogram of coffee will go for Ksh 80.

South Korea is Kenya’s fourth largest coffee market after the United States, Belgium and Germany as it controls 10 pc by the Kenyan International Coffee Market.

Annual sales for coffee amount to an average of Ksh 3.6 Billion.