Kenya eyes joint vaccine production in China’s Kshs. 1.1T investment plan

Local pharmaceutical companies could become beneficiaries of a joint vaccine production that Kenya is targeting in collaboration with People’s Republic of China.

During the just concluded Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Dakar, Senegal, the Asian economic giant has committed to supply one billion doses of vaccine to 54 African countries out of which 600 million doses will be issued through donation while 400 million will be produced jointly with African countries.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director for Asia and Australia Directorate Paul Kamweru, the Ministry of Health has embarked on working on framework that will see Kenya allocated part of the production capacity.

Egypt, Algeria and Morocco are some of the African countries who are already benefiting through a joint vaccine production with Chinese companies.

China Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian said this is part of Kshs. 1.1 trillion ($10 billion dollars) investment plan in Africa over the next three years.

Health topped the nine programmes which African countries and China are seeking collaboration during during the forum.

China also committed to provide additional $10 billion that will support African exports to China.

This will finance green lines targeting African agricultural exports and hasten inspection and quarantine procedure.

Kenya is already a big exporter of avocados, tea and cut flowers to China.

In 2020, Kenya’s imports from China reduced from Kshs. 376.7 billion in 2019 to Kshs. 361.4 billion while exports reduced to Kshs. 14.8 billion from Kshs. 15.2 billion.

“The trade promotion programme will further increase he scope of products enjoying zer-tariff treatment for the least developed countries (LCDs) having diploomatic relations with China in a bid to reach $300 billion in total exports from africa in the next three year,” said Pingjian.

China’s Ministry of Commerce data indicate that, China-Africa trade increased 45.5% to hit $139.1 billion with imports from Africa accounting for $59.3 billion of the total trade.

On the other hand, China’ Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to Africa soared during the period to reach $2.07 billion which CS Yatani backed to accelerate Africa development programmes such as Africa Agenda 2063.

Africa will also get funding for development of 10 key connectivity projects that will accelerate African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and expand the Belt and Road cooperation to deepen intra-African trade.

“China will also provide credit facilities of $10 billion to African financial institutions, support the development of on a priority basis,” Pingjian stated.

Besides easing forex related bottlenecks that have hindered export volumes, China also committed to channel $10 billion from its share of the International Monetary Fund’s new allocation of Special Drawing Rights.