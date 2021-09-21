Kenya face Mozambique in decisive AFROBASKET  round of 16 clash

The national women’s basketball team, Lionesses, will face Mozambique on Wednesday in a round of 16 match at the ongoing FIBA Women’s AfroBasket championship in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The winner of the clash will face eleven time champions Senegal in the quarter final on September 23rd. Senegal, who last won the Women’s AfroBasket in 2015 punched their way to the quarter finals with a 78-63 win against Egypt.

Defending champions Nigeria, Senegal, Mali and Cameroon all won their way to the quarterfinals and await for the end of the Round 16 to know their opponents in the final 8.

Kenya finished second in group A after registering a loss and a win in their two games against hosts Cameroon and Cape Verde respectively.

Against Cape Verde Victoria Reynolds top scored for Kenya with 17 points as Mercy Wanyama and Mwangale Nancy contributed 10 and 6 points respectively.

Mozambique finished third in group B after losses to Nigeria and former champions Angola.

The quarter finals are scheduled to tip off on Thursday with the semi finals planned for Friday while the final of the 12 team tournament will be held on Sunday September 26th .