Kenya faces Australia for hockey 5-aside quarter-final berth

The Kenya national hockey five-aside team will be hoping to seal qualification for a quarter-final slot as they take on Australia at the ongoing International Hockey Federation [FIH] World Cup in Muscat, Oman.

Kenya started the maiden tournament on a high note after thumping New Zealand 6-1 with Moses Ademba bagging a brace.

Danstone Wabwire set the ball rolling for the Kenyans in the first minute before Ivan Ludiali doubled the lead five minutes later. Sheldon Kemutai would add a third in the eighth minute, with Jakob Bell-Kake pulling one back for Australia before half-time.

The Kenyans would continue the onslaught after the break, with Ademba scoring the first of his two goals in the 22nd minute, as Richard Wanganga slotted in the fifth two minutes later.

Ademba would score his second and the team’s sixth in the 28th minute capping off a dazzling performance for the Kenyans.

Kenya wouldn’t replicate that performance in the second match though, as they received a 7-2 thrashing by Trinidad and Tobago.

Ludiali would cancel out Marcano Teague’s opener, but the Caribbeans would regain their lead a minute later through Pierre Mickell with Jordan Vierra giving the Caribbeans a 3-1 lead before the break.

Mickell would grab a second in the 25th minute before Moses Loice’s corner goal pulled another one back for the Kenyans.

Teague would grab two quick-fire goals to complete his hat-trick and compound Kenya’s misery in the game relegating the Kenyans to second place.

Kenya faces Australia in the final match of the group, with two teams from each group proceeding to the knockout phase.