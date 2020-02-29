Kenya faces crippling water crisis

Kenya is staring at a crippling water shortage in five years unless major steps are taken to address water management.

The country’s water availability is expected to drop from the current 647 cubic meters to 235 cubic meters due to low funding and effects of climate change.

The Water Services Trust Fund says the country needs to invest 500 billion shillings in five years to reduce the impact.

In 2001, the government reviewed the water act, in a bid to reform the sector. 19 years later, less than 10 of the country’s public water service providers give continuous clean water supply.

Apart from effects of the climate change, the situation is likely to be made worse by plundering of natural forests, destruction of water catchment areas and pollution among others.

To deal with water scarcity issues, the Water Services Trust Fund has partnered with investors from Germany who plan to invest close to half a billion shillings to set up solar powered desalination plants in various parts of the country.