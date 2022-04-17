Kenya fall to Ireland,to face Spain in 13th place semi final

The National rugby sevens team, Shujaa fell 14-21 to Ireland in the 9th place quarter final match of the ongoing IRB World Sevens circuit in Vancouver, Canada.

Kenya scored two converted tries through Billy Odhiambo and Nelson Oyoo but wasn’t enough against Ireland who grabbed three tries via Steven Kilgallen and John Conroy to snatch the win.

Kenya lost two of its three group A matches losing to Fiji and England and defeated USA 19-17 to miss out on a slot in the main cup quarter finals.

The 13th place encounter between Kenya and Spain is scheduled tonight 10.42pm East African time. After five legs of the 9legged circuit Kenya is ranked 10th with 36 points.

South Africa who have won four of the five legs thi season lead the grid with 98 points while Australia and Argentina are placed second and third respectively.

After Vancouver round, the series moves to France in May 20th-22nd in Toulouse.