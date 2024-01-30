Kenya-FAO step up efforts to bolster food security

The Government of Kenya and the Food Agriculture Organization (FAO) will continue with its efforts to boost food security in the country.

Aligning with President William Ruto’s declaration to ensure the country is food secure in the next five years, FAO Director General QU-Dongyu and the Head of State met in Italy Tuesday and re-affirmed their commitment to keep strengthening the collaboration towards transforming Agri-Food systems through Agri-Innovation for better production and food security.

“Food security is an important component of global conversation. Kenya is exploring areas of partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation to defeat hunger and sustainably attain food security for all,” said President William Ruto.

Last year, FAO renewed its five-year collaboration of one of its leading policy support initiatives – the Monitoring and Analysing Food and Agricultural Policies (MAFAP) programme – with the Government of Kenya to reform agrifood policies to accelerate inclusive agricultural transformation and benefit the sector, the economy, as well as food security and nutrition.

Over the next five years, the MAFAP programme will support Kenya to monitor, prioritize and reform policies and investments in food and agriculture to support the implementation of the country’s Agricultural Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy (ASTGS).

More specifically, the meeting discussed collaboration on monitoring public spending to better understand expenditure patterns, priorities and bottlenecks including at national and county levels.