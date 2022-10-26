Kenya Fashion Awards gala scheduled for December

Voting is currently ongoing and is set to close on November 30th.

The gala and award ceremony for the 7th Kenya Fashion Awards will take place at The Hub, Karen on December 3rd. This will be the first in-person event since 2018.

This year’s theme, peace – with a colour scheme of white and gold – is a bid to celebrate and continue to inspire more people to choose peace. Speaking in a recent interview, one of the event’s founders Atman Ngau Kyule said it seemed like an appropriate choice given the unpredictability of Kenya’s electioneering period.

“…The theme for this year is to spread the message about peace. We are looking to have guests at the main Gala wear all white. That’s the message we are sending out. We are looking for peace; fashion with peace!”

This year’s gala event is open to the public; tickets are priced as follows:-

VIP tickets (including dinner) – KSh. 7,000

Regular tickets – KSh. 3000

The nominees for this year’s awards were announced at an event earlier this year attended by the CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya, Ezekiel Mutua. Voting for all 17 categories is currently ongoing and closes on November 30th.

Kenya Fashion Awards is an initiative which honours and celebrates outstanding performance and excellence in the fashion industry. Established in 2012 the Kenya Fashion Awards celebrates the contributions of Kenyan designers, fashion photographers, models, fashion stylists, make-up artists, hair stylists and creatives on the fashion scene.

The awards were founded by Atman Ngau Kyule, a fashion entrepreneur and Mentor, and & Galina Ngau, a renowned Kenyan fashion designer.

