Kenya fifth at Africa motocross of African nations in Morocco

Kenya finished fifth overall at the FIM Africa Motorcross of African nations in Marrakech, Morocco with South Africa taking the overall title followed by Uganda.

There were notable performances from among others Chiara Hatanga of Kenya who came second in the MX 50 female class behind Hellena Ainomugisha of Uganda.

Atete Benzige who was the best placed lady rider from Kenya after returning third in the WMX class behind Keah Heygate of Zambia and Mienke Cawood of South Africa.

Skipper and multiple Kenyan Champion and mx1 series leader Apollo Mbuki was 9th in the MX1 won by Morocco’s Saad Soulmani. Kenya fielded a total of 17 riders.

The event held between October 25th-27th comprised of eight classes: MX50 / MX65 / MXLites / MX125 / MX2 / MX1 / WMX and VMX.

Team Kenya Riders

The Kenyan team consisted of : MX50 riders: Leto Tohani, Chiara Hatanga, Jeremy Hawi, Matt Kagondu, Jematia Kangogo and Thang’a Kihungi

MX65 riders:Kigen Mutuma, Armani Amani, Dylan Hatanga, Jedd Kagondu, Lemayian Mugo, and Jayden Weru.

MX Lite riders: Ngengi Kamau and Chemain Kangogo.

MX vets: Atete Benzinge, Fredrick Yongo.