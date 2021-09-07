Kenya Film Commission calls for film submissions for the Oscars

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

The Kenyan Oscars selection committee submits one Kenyan film every year.

‘Subira’ the 2018 film selection for the Oscars starring Brenda Wairimu.

The Kenyan Film Commission is calling for Kenyan film submissions for the 94th Oscar ceremony.

The Kenya Film Commission is officially recognized by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences to set up an Oscars selection committee from industry associations & guilds to make submissions for the Best International Feature Film Award on behalf of Kenyan filmmakers.

Additionally, the committee can also submit a documentary or animation to compete for Best Documentary and Best Animation Feature Awards.

Annually, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (The Oscars) invites countries to submit an official entry of what the individual countries consider as their Best Film Projects. Only one (1) film is accepted from each Country.

In 2018, the Kenyan committee chose Subira starring Brenda Wairimu and in 2019, they chose Barua.

Submissions are officially open until 8th October 2021. Click here for details and rules about submissions.

  

