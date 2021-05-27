The KFC is calling for film submissions

In a bid to promote the film industry across the 47 counties of Kenya, the Kenya Film Commission has established Reel County Film Festival under the “My County My Story” programme, aimed at growing the local film industry. The Reel County Film Festival will provide a platform for local filmmakers to come together and share knowledge and capacities in order to make a stronger impact on cultural, social and economic development of audio-visual products in the counties.

As the name implies, filmmakers within Kenya’s 47 counties will come together and create content that promote the cultural, social and economic activities of their respective counties. The content created by the different counties will tell stories, feature prominent people (historical or current), and/or feature locations of the counties. The content created will then be offered for selection into the Reel County Film Festival.

The festival will be a 4-day event running from the 23rd to 26th of June 2021. Virtual screenings of submitted content, panel discussions, and virtual workshops will be held during this time. The Commission will award KSH 70,000 to the producers of the content which is in the categories of feature films, short films, documentaries, and animations.

For more information on how to submit, visit http://kenyafilmcommission.go.ke/industry-development/reel-county-film-festival/

