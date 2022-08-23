Kenya finalizes protocols for avocado exports to Malaysia

Kenya is set to start exporting avocados to Malaysia as a delegation from the Asian nation finalizes a pest risk analysis.

The delegation visited the Kakuzi farm and facilities as Kenya seeks to increase its Avocado market share in the global market.

The deal if sails through, will make Malaysia Kenya’s latest avocado export destination as a delegation from the Asian market is currently carrying out a pest risk analysis on the Kenyan fruit.

The Asian nation is seeking to import both the fuerte and hass avocado varieties from Kenya by the end of this year.

The Malaysian delegation is the latest yet to carry out an inspection tour on Kenyan avocado orchards and processing facilities after India and Mauritius delegations carried out similar analysis in the past few weeks as Kenya increases its avocado export destinations.

The development comes just weeks after Kenya started direct fresh avocado exports to China following the certification of 15 exporters to start avocado shipments to the far east nation.

An increase in Kenya’s avocado export destinations saw the nation take pole position from South Africa as the leading avocado exporter in the region after exporting 44 million kilos of avocado worth Ksh 6 billion from March to August this year.

This as a Jordanian delegation also carried out a tour on a hot water vapor mango treatment plant at industrial area in Nairobi as plans to start exporting mangoes to the middle-east nation are at an advanced stage.

Kenya is seeking to increase its horticultural exports that saw the country earn Ksh166 billion from the sale of 682,000 of assorted products in 2021.