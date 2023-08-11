Kenya finishes sixth at the youth commonwealth games in Trinidad and Tobago

Kenya finished 6th at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago after collecting three more gold medals on the last day of the games to end with a tally of 9 medals, 5 gold and 4 silver.

Nancy Cherop won gold in the 3000 metres, clocking 9 minutes, 07.15 seconds to win gold ahead of Financia Chekwemoi of Uganda who as second and Nickolson Eliza of England who won the bronze. Jospat Sang led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the men’s race, taking gold in 8 minutes, 03.65 ahead of compatriot Andrew Kiptoo who won silver and Uganda’s Victor Cherotich who was third.

Kelvin Kimutai won team Kenya’s third gold medal on the final day as he won the 800 metres in 1 minute, 50.15 seconds, two seconds ahead of Miles Waterworth and Cleb Mcleod who were the other podium finishers.

Australia topped the medal standings with a total of 64 medals, while South Africa was the best African nation in 4th position, above Nigeria and Kenya.