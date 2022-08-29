Kenya finishes sixth in Los Angeles as World Rugby sevens season folds

The national rugby sevens team ‘Shujaa’ finished in 6th place at the final stop of the 2021/22 World Rugby Sevens series in Los Angeles , USA.

Kenya lost to Argentina 7-29 in the 5th place battle after being relegated to the play off following their 14-40 loss to Australia in the main cup quarter final.

Argentina scored a brace of tries in the opening 5 minutes to take the lead via Matias Osadczuk, Kenya cut the deficit through Antony Omondi’s converted try. However Argentina did not let their lead slip scoring three more tries to wrap up the score.

The result ensured that Kenya finished in 12th place on the final standings of the 9 legged world rugby sevens series with 49 points. The 6th place finish was Kenya’s second in the season since doing so at the second stop of the circuit in Dubai in December 2021.

New Zealand beat Fiji 28-21 to win the main cup title while Australia were crowned winners of the 2021/22 season after beating Samoa 21-7 in their Bronze match. This was Australia’s inaugural overall win.

South Africa who won the opening four legs finished in second position with 124 points two adrift of champions Australia. Fiji, Argentina and Ireland were placed 3rd-5th places respectively.

Collated Kenya Results

Group D

Kenya 14-33 Samoa

Kenya 19-14 England

Kenya 20-10 Scotland

Main Cup Quarter Final

Kenya 14-40 Australia

5th Place Play off

Kenya 7-29 Argentina