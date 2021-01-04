Kenya flag flies at UN with promise to speak for Africa

Kenya has pledged to be the bold voice for Africa, and all peoples yearning for peace and security at the UN level.

This even as it promised to promote meaningful engagements between the UN Security Council and countries concerned as well as result oriented consultations with regional and sub-regional actors.

Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Ambassador Martin Kimani spelt out Kenya´s mission saying it will be innovative and open to new ideas and approaches especially in strengthening prevention and regionally anchored solutions.

He was speaking during the installation ceremony of the national flags of the countries of the newly-elected members, to serve on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2021-2022.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We are profoundly conscious of the urgency of this moment in will working to strengthen a multilateralism that serves the interests of our people in the council thus being an effective guardian of durable peace,” said Ambassador Kimani.

Adding that, “We will listen, we will speak up for Africa, for the small island developing states, for and for the global south all countries great and small.”

He noted that Kenya is looking forward to working with the A3 + 1 namely; Niger, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to be a building block with AU and the African people all over the world.

“Our mission in the security council will abide with our constitution, it will reflect your pragmatism, your dignity and your ambition to build a fairer and more prosperous world. ” Said Amb Kimani

Adding that: “We will work daily to ensure that we live in a peaceful and secure region and in a global order that is respectful of our sovereignty.”

Kenya became a UN member state in 1963 after gaining its independence that year.

This will be the third time it is at the council since it has served on the Security Council twice (1973- 1974 and 1997-1998).

Kenya announced its candidacy in November 2017 and was endorsed by the AU in August 2019.

In June this year, Kenya secured the UN Security Council seat after garnering 129 votes against Djibouti’s 62 votes in the second round of voting.

She will serve in this position for a period of two years alongside Tunisia and Niger in the UN organ charged with maintaining global peace and security.

Kenya during the first round failed to garner the required votes with only 15 votes shy of the required two-thirds garnering 113 votes against Djibouti’s 78.

This year there are five seats on the 15-member body available with a seat each for Africa, Asia, Latin America, Caribbean and two seats for Western Europe.