Kenya Forest Service to recruit over 3,000 employees

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) is seeking to recruit over 3,000 employees to fill vacant positions and allow proper management of natural resources in the country.

According to KFS Chairman Peter Kinyua, the service taskforce should be manned by about 11,000 employees but they are currently working with only 4,000 people.

Kinyua said that with an ageing staff who are due for retire they is need to employ more rangers and scouts who will be manning the forests.

speaking at Mukogodo Forest in Laikipia County during the Forest’s CFA elections the Chairman noted that the moratorium imposed on the forest will see increased forest cover in the next few years and this will require more expertise in management.

KFS he said is geared to making sure that all the 255 Community Forest Associations are legalized through have the required leaders in order to start using the forest to benefit the communities.

Once the CFAs are set it will be easier to get funding from various donors and the government where user rights including Tourism, Controlled grazing, Bee Keeping among others will be of benefit to the members.

Mukogodo Forest is a unique Natural Resource that has for years been management through taboos by the Laikipiak Maasai’s who have kept the indigenous forest virgin.

According to former Chairman Tema Karmushu, there have been set rules whereby if anyone breaks them they are heavily penalized by the council of elders.

The over 40,000 hectares forest has only one Forest officer who has nothing much to do since the community here has embraced conservation and his work is to coordinate government programs such as the CFA.

Karmushu noted that it is only recently that the government came in to introduce the CFA and they are hopeful that they will move a long way in getting added advantages while running the forest as required by the law.