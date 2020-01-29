Kenya, France to enhance cooperation on development projects

France, one of the leading bilateral Development Partners to Kenya has spent a total of Euro 2.2 billion (Kshs.257.4 billion) in the last 20 years to support Energy, water and sanitation, Roads and Transport, Environment, Agriculture, Governance and Private sector development.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amb. Ukur Yatani speaking on Wednesday at the Treasury Building when he hosted a delegation from France said that the two countries have had cooperation in infrastructural development and are now looking at possible ways of enhancing the cooperation.

Yatani acknowledged the fact that the Government of Kenya and France continue to enjoy very solid development cooperation, economic and business relations spanning over decades and that Kenya is committed to sustaining the relationship.

Top on the agenda during the meeting was the need to draft a framework agreement between the Government of Kenya and the Government of France and discussions were also held covering several projects among them the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway, Ruiru 2 Dam and the Menengai-Rongai transmission line project.

Once complete the Framework agreement is set to establish a structure for cooperation and the recognition of French funding tools and to promote activities of French companies in Kenya.

Secretary of state in the ministry of Transport of France Jean Baptiste Djebbari appreciated the cooperation between Kenya and France and invited Kenya to the forthcoming 2020 Africa- France summit that will be held in Bordeaux, France.

Djebbari was tasked to make a follow up on the commitments made between the Governments of Kenya and France during the Kenyan visit by French President H.E. Emmanuel Macron in March 2019 when he was accompanied by a high powered delegation from both Government and Private Sector players in France.

Today’s meeting was also attended by Treasury Principal Secretary (PS) Dr Julius Muia and other senior representatives from both Kenya and France.