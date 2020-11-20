Kenya full-bore shooting champion Legei dead   

Written By: Bernard Okumu
Edward Legei seen in a past shooting action.

 

Former Kenya full-bore shooting team captain Edward Legei  is dead.

The four-time Kenya open full-bore champion who last bagged the title in 2013 while still at the Presidential escort unit died at a Nairobi Hospital  after a short illness.

The Marksman had recently been transferred from Kitui where he was serving as the Sub County Deputy Commander to Nairobi. Legei has been a frequent member of the Kenya shooting team in recent years.

The Kenya national police service superintendent represented the country in other international championships notably the United Kingdom’s Bisley and the 2002 Commonwealth games where he was placed 25th in the full-bore queen’s prize category.

He captained the shooting Kenyan team between  2007-2011.

