Kenya – Germany climate action partnership to promote green technology 

Kenya is seeking to leverage its climate action partnership with Germany to strengthen the country’s resilience, promote green technology, and empower vulnerable communities.

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Permanent Secretary Festus Ng’eno alongside Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira Tuesday led negotiations with a German Government delegation led by the Director for Africa Philipp Knill.

Accordung to PS Ng’eno, Germany’s bilateral support has helped Kenya develop her Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategies (LT-LEDS), and the National Climate Change Action Plans (NCCAPs).

“Germany has been instrumental in empowering Kenya to lead in climate action from enhancing our NDC in 2020 to developing the upcoming NDC, Germany’s expertise and resources have bolstered Kenya’s position as a climate champion.” He said.

He also applauded Germany’s support in last year’s successful hosting of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS) in Nairobi and the ongoing development of Kenya’s National Carbon Registry following last year’s passage of the amended Climate Change Act.