Kenya gets FAO support in combating fall armyworms

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has availed equipment and chemicals for containing fall armyworms which have invaded farms in parts of lower eastern counties.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi says the government has already procured pesticides and spraying equipment, to contain the spread of fall armyworms that have invaded farmlands in lower eastern.

Linturi says the government has earmarked a kitty of Ksh 400 million to contain the pests.

He says the government and partners such as the FAO have heightened monitoring and surveillance of the fall armyworms.

The FAO has also started regional containment efforts to curb the spread of the pest.

This emerged as the Food and Agriculture Organization officially launched its four-year operation framework that entails spending over Ksh 14.5 billion to strengthen Kenya’s food systems.