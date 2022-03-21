Kenya, Ghana stakeholders convene to revive tourism sector

Kenya and Ghana have signed an agreement to deepen tourism ties between the two countries.

The agreement will put emphasis on cultural tourism, adventure and nature tourism, and sports tourism.

Kenya is a leading tourism player on the African continent and Ghana plans to tap into its expertise, especially in the MICE sector where Kenya is a leading player behind South Africa and Mauritius.

Kenya has just begun emerging out of a tourism slump, with earnings going as low as 88.6 billion shillings in 2020 making sector players weary of the future.

Due to this various stakeholders in the field have sought an MOU with their counterparts in Ghana to revive the sector fully, and ensure mutual benefit through vigorous marketing.

Mehboob Harunani, Skal Kenya President says the agreement will put emphasis on cultural tourism, adventure and nature tourism, and sports tourism.

He says there is a need for the training of young professionals within the sector.

Skal Ghana President Stella Appenteng says the committee formed is focused on promoting the image of the two countries to potential tourists, with plans to create and extend an exchange program to build on existing capacities for better customer service.