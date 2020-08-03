Kenya is positioning itself in the maritime industry after it was given a go ahead to allow Kenyan 27 youths to go back to work as seafarers.

This comes less than a month after the country accepted seafarers’ crew change through Port of Mombasa following the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered maritime states borders, leaving thousands of sailors stranded aboard ships in the high-seas for months.

The International Maritime Organization has developed a 12-step process for states to adopt in a bid to make crew changes safe and efficient. IMO ia also lobbying countries to designate port workers as essential workers.

After signing the IMO charter on Crew Change, Kenya joined 13 countries other countries that have ratified the charter to open up borders for seafarers and to increase the number of commercial flights to expedite seafarers repatriation efforts. The charter was agreed upon following an international crew change summit held in London 9th July, 2020.

Kenya became the second African country after Djibouti, to open its borders for thousands of seafarers who had been denied entry into foreign countries due to the COVID-19.

Speaking to Inside Government on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Department of Shipping and Maritime affairs Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu noted that crew changeovers are essential for the continuity of shipping safely and sustainably saying Kenya should position itself as a crew change destination.

“If we make Mombasa a crew change destination this will mean growing a bigger pie for Kenya,” said PS Karigithu.