Kenya goes down fighting to Tanzania in CECAFAU20 finals

Hosts Tanzania beat Kenya 2-1 to win the CECAFA region AFCON under 20 qualifiers final at KMC stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Both Tanzania and Kenya will represent the CECAFA region at next years AFCON U20 competition in South Africa.

AFC Leopards forward Hassan Beja gave Rising stars the lead two minutes into the second half. Valentino Mashaka equalized for Tanzania in the 65th minute before Sheikhan Khamis won it for the host nation with a stunning left-footed volley from outside the box.

The two finalists had met at the group phase where Kenya beat hosts Tanzania 2-1.

Rising Stars then drew 0-0 against Rwanda followed by a 4-0 win over Djibouti before seeing off Sudan with a similar scoreline to qualify for semifinals as group A winners.

