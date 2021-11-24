Kenya commits to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Kenya has committed to use Ksh 6,874 billion to reduce her greenhouse gas emissions by 32% by 2030.

Out of this figure, the government will mobilize 13% from domestic sources while the balance of 87% will be funded from the external sources.

This is according to President Uhuru Kenyatta who was speaking virtually during the opening of the 7th Annual Devolution Conference that is being held in Makueni County.

“We are hopeful that, unlike previous conferences, the Glasgow Climate Change Conference will deliver on funding commitments, which we will attract into a Green Climate Fund.” Said President Kenyatta.

He noted that Kenya will be seeking to attract green investments such as the electric boda bodas, launched last week, and to tap into innovative finance such as blended financing to de-risk private investment.

All these efforts the president said are meant to open new avenues for green manufacturing and new job opportunities.

“We have a strong policy and institutional framework for the two levels of government to work together to adapt to climate change and reduce the threat that it currently poses to our country.”

The president spelt out key issues that the country needs to strengthen collaboration and coordination on which include; leveraging on digital technologies to provide real time climate related data and information to farmers and other stakeholders.

Raising awareness and building capacity especially on adaptation with a particular focus on women; who are at the heart of our crop and livestock production and who also are the most affected by the adversities of climate change.

Sharing information and good practice examples on mitigation and adaptation such as climate resilient projects like mangrove restoration in Gazi at the Coast, the Masue Rock Catchment and Ngai Ndethya Sand Dam in Makueni County and Kinna Livestock Laboratory in Isiolo County.

Development and implementation of county spatial plans with a climate change lens.

As the Chairman of the National Climate Change Council, the president reiterated his commitment to personally remain in the forefront, to ensure that the desire to achieve a low carbon resilient and prosperous future; is realized.