Kenya hailed for resilience since Westgate attack 8 years later

Eight years ago on September 21, on sunny Saturday afternoon, four armed men descended upon Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi’s Westlands and unleashed terror on innocent Kenyans.

The attack by Al-Shabaab which coincided with the International Day of Peace, left at least 70 people dead and several others with serious injuries.

Kenya has suffered a series of terrorist attacks with 2015 going down in history as one of the worst years when gunmen stormed Garissa University College in Garissa, killing 148 people.

To date survivors, individuals, families, communities have been traumatized by terrorist acts while many others have been left with permanent scars.

However, despite the atrocities, Kenya has prevailed against evil and the once targets of the assailants, years on are standing as symbols of national resilience.

Dr. Mustafa Yusuf Ali, Secretary General of the Global Network of Religions for Children (GNRC) and Dr Oscar Githua a forensic psychologist admit the attacks may have shaken up the country, but have offered lessons that jolted security agencies into action.

The two who are consulting for the National Counter Terrorism Centre have commended the government for implementing key strategies for combating terrorism and raising awareness among Kenyans.

Dr Ali points that the war on terror is the responsibility of every Kenyan including key partners like the media who are now better placed to respond to terrorism.

“ Eight years on, Kenya’s resilience and preparedness stands out and all our systems around security have been strengthened. Back then, we were not prepared as we are now. We were taken down on unfortunate journey of learning. We were violated but learnt how to stand up and say we will not be defeated by people who wanted to ruin our lives.” Dr Ali says.

Dr Githua echos similar sentiments stating that security and psychological response have improved. “There is a deeper understanding about the vice. We have come a long way in learning that terrorists play mind games and as a people we must show attackers that we are united and care for each other.”

Dr Ali adds that terrorists thrive in instilling fear and their primary target is to attack government policies. “Terrorism is not about the attack, it’s a battle of instilling fear and throwing the country into anxiety mode. They are selective in their brutality to convey their messages.”

He however observes that mental health still remains a pivotal question that must be addressed holistically by the government.

He’s happy with the paradigm shift demonstrated by Kenyans who no longer view themselves as victims but survivors, which frustrates the assailants and their ability to execute attacks.

The two experts said the media has also been enlightened on their role in fighting terrorism.

“Journalists run the risk of providing terrorists with the coverage they crave. We were once there. But now the perspective and coverage have changed and the media has instead been rallying Kenyans in a show solidarity to condemn and neutralize the militants by attacking their very foundational ideologies ”

While giving safety tips, the two rooted for stronger family values to combat radicalization which still remains a threat while at the same time stressing the importance of embracing peace noting that preventing violent extremism is conceived and developed within the framework of peace.

Two suspects implicated in the West Gate mall attack have since been jailed.