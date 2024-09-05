Kenya hails China’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Africa

Kenya has commended China for its continued commitment to enhancing cooperation with Africa, citing the transformative impact of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Four Global Initiatives.

These initiatives have played a crucial role in uplifting livelihoods across the continent, steering countries towards sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Speaking at a high-level meeting on the Belt and Road Initiative, which he co-chaired during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing, President William Ruto praised the initiative for its significant contributions to Kenya’s economic development.

He emphasized that the BRI has improved productivity by boosting mobility and enhancing market access, creating new economic opportunities, particularly for women and youth.

“The Belt and Road Initiative has opened new avenues for growth in Kenya. It has expanded economic opportunities, facilitated market access, and empowered women and youth by improving connectivity and mobility,” President Ruto remarked.

The Belt and Road Initiative, China’s ambitious global infrastructure and investment strategy, has been instrumental in driving development across various sectors in Kenya, enhancing trade and bolstering productivity.

Through sustained partnerships and cooperation, Kenya and China continue to foster closer ties, aligning with shared goals of inclusive growth and long-term development.