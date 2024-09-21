Kenya hammers Switzerland in Homeless World Cup opener

The Kenya women’s soccer team thumped Switzerland 3-0 in their opening group A match at the ongoing Homeless World Cup in Seoul, South Korea.

Seline Odhiambo gave Kenya the lead after 6 minutes before Esther Oloo and Jerrine Nun Adhiambo added two more goals in the second half to seal the emphatic victory for Kenya.

Kenya is set to play Finland in its second group A match on Sunday .

Kenya squad is composed of Jane Hato,Seline Odhiambo,Verah Adhiambo,Faith Ochieng,Jerrine Nun Adhiambo and Esther Oloo

Kenya is pooled in group A alongside Finland,Switzerland,Romania Poland,USA,India,Sweden.

Poland,Romania and USA as well as Kenya won their openers.Poland won 9-0 against Finland while USA registred a narrow 4-3 win against India.Romania posted a 7-0 win against Sweden

A total of 16 women’s teams and 36 men teams are taking part in the 19th edition of the competition.