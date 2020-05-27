Kenya Handball Federation to decide on remaining league matches

Kenya Handball Federation has one week to decide whether the remaining league matches this season will resume or the league should be cancelled.

The federation’s fixtures secretary Charles Omondi has said that all club officials will hold a special meeting to deliberate on the matter starting next week.

League matches were suspended since March after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei is optimistic the revised athletics calendar will run smoothly despite the threat posed by the effects of the corona virus pandemic.

The local Athletics Kenya calendar was suspended in march after the outbreak of the corona virus but is set to resume in earnest ahead of a grueling half season.

Among the key events that athletes will be preparing for is the opening leg of the World athletics Continental tour set to be held on September 26th in Nairobi and the Diamond League set to kick off in October.