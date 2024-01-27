Kenya hands over chairmanship of EASF to Rwanda 

Kenya held the chairmanship for the past one year.

Kenya has handed over the chairmanship of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) to the Republic of Rwanda.

Outgoing chairman and Defence Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale has called on the incoming leadership to take stock of the mutating challenges facing the regional force and unite in seeking proper solutions even as he exits the stage.

“It is imperative that we take stock of the mutating global crises and their potential impact on our region so that we can together, explore appropriate measures to mitigate the associated challenges,” Duale stated.

Duale further expressed gratitude to the Member States for the support and collaboration during Kenya’s tenure as Chair of EASF.

His counterpart and Rwanda Defence Minister Honorable Juvenal Marizamunda congratulated Duale for his leadership which he says was characterised by significant strides in the achievements of the forces’ mandate .

He pledged to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor and work together with the secretariat to drive the force forward.

Marizamunda will serve for the next one year .