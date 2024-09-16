Kenya Harlequins crowned national sevens circuit champions

Kenya Harlequins RFC snapped a 12-year wait after emerging winners of the 2024 national rugby sevens circuit following the conclusion of the series on Sunday in Nakuru.

Quins sailed through after accumulating 110 points to lead the standings followed by Kabras Sugar with 105 points and former title holders KCB who placed third with 94 points.

Quins walked away with a top prize of Kshs 300,000 in a well fought battle that saw them claim a 35-7 victory in the decider against Nakuru RFC, after they were bundled out of the main cup quarter final by Nondies in their first match of the day.

Kenya Harlequin captain, Richel Wangila, attributed the win to the teams focus and determination to to win the circuit.

“This is a good reward for the boys who as we can tell from the win gave it their all right from the first leg upto the winning stages at Prinsloo 7s. I am happy and I give my gratitude to the technical bench for their support and belief in us throughout the competition. We have won the trophy and the boys have received a token from the title sponsor, SportPesa, which is a big motivation.” Said Wangila.

Meanwhile Strathmore Leos won the Prinsloo 7s after beating Nondies 33-7. Kabras Sugar finished third after seeing off Menengai Oilers 19-0 .

In the women’s event, Impala Queens obliterated Mwamba Ladies 33-0 to win the ladies tournament as Nakuru Ladies finished third.

Kenya rugby Union was ecstatic of the outcome of the season expressing their satisfaction with the level of comptitition witnessed throughout the series.

Kenya Rugby Union acknowledged the impressive quality of play attributed to the strong team spirit among the participating teams.

“We have seen outstanding performances from young players like Brian Ratila, Elvis Olukusi, Samuel Asati, Lucky Dewald, Erick Cantona, and Kevin Wekesa. The SportPesa National 7s Circuit has once again proven to be a breeding ground for talent and a showcase of the country’s rugby prowess. Once more we are seeing a return of the love and fun atmosphere of Kenyan Rugby”, said Kenya Rugby Union CEO Thomas Odundo.

Speaking after the award ceremony, Willis Ojwang of SportPesa expressed satisfaction at the conduct, organization and the high quality of the game at this year’s circuit. This is the second consecutive year that SportPesa has supported the KRU National 7s circuit with Kes 16.5 million worth of commitment.

“The talent and dedication displayed by all the teams have been nothing short of inspiring. This year’s competition has not only showcased the best of Kenyan rugby but also highlighted the potential of our young athletes. We are incredibly proud to witness the culmination of the SportPesa National 7s Circuit and look forward to an even bigger and better tournament in 2025”, he said.

