Kenya has enough pool of football talent, says Kimanzi

Former national team Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has sharply disagreed with FKF President Nick Mwendwa that Kenya lacks talented group of footballers to lead the country to glory.

Mwendwa said on Monday that Harambee Stars lacks the quality to qualify for a World Cup final unless it gets top notch players.

But Kimanzi currently in charge of FKF Premier League side Wazito FC refuted the claims saying Kenya has got what it takes to enable the national team play competitively at the big stage.

“Whoever is saying Kenya has no quality players is insulting the coaches in the country who work tirelessly to nature the young lads.I led a team of talented Kenyans to Egypt and picked a historic 1-1 draw against a fancied side just before I was unceremoniously dismissed” posed Kimanzi

Mwendwa admitted on a TV interview that the team lacked quality and even if they were to be coached by Jose Mourinho(Roma manager) or Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, the Stars won’t still qualify for the football showpiece.

“Even if you bring Mourinho, even if you bring Arteta here, the work that needs to be done is that we need to bring the talent on the table, for you to win we need quality players” he said.

Kenya posted dismal performance during FIFA World Cup Qualifiers losing home and away against Mali by six goal thriller.

Mali held onto their two-point lead atop CAF second-round 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying Group E with a 1-0 win over Stars at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Les Aigles had defeated the same opponents 5-0 in Morocco earlier in the week on the back of a Ibrahima Kone hat-trick and the forward scored again to end the Harambee Stars’ World Cup hopes.

The defeat effectively ended Kenya’s 2022 World Cup dream as they now trail Mali with eight points. Only group winners proceed to the final qualifying round. Mali remain top of Group E with 10 points after the win.

New coach Engin Firat asked for patience from the fans and called on the team to embrace lessons taken into the final two games.