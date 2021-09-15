Kenya has made big strides in UHC says CAS Mwangangi

In 2018, the Kenyan government piloted a Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme in four of its 47 counties, easing access to health services for millions of people.

Speaking to KBC Prime Edition, Ministry of Health, Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi says despite the Covid-19 pandemic challenge, Kenya has seen more allocation of resources towards healthcare.

“There has been a lot of infrastructural developments, when it comes to capacities of our health centers to deliver services, more than 10,000 health workers have been employed. The same stuff was recruited to handle Covid-19 pandemic. We have also continued to invest in oxygen infrastructure across counties. We have had a re-looking at do we have enough needs of oxygen in the counties. If we look a basic things of isolation centers, at Kenya had been lucky for the longest time to never deal with a pandemic,” she said.

The CAS noted that UHC has been a journey and Kenya has made big strides despite a few challenges.

“UHC has had disruptions. Primarily during that time we had no idea that we have a pandemic coming and so our focus was can we ready our health facilities to deliver services to Kenya. It’s interesting having engaged with different Kenyans that the main thing the want is doctors in the facilities, we want medicines available in the facilities and we want this healthcare to be affordable. The government was starting to tick these boxes,” she added.

Dr. Mwangagi said the government has started to look at National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) as an implementing vehicle for the affordable healthcare.

” NHIF is remarkable. Many may not know but like seven years ago, you could not get cancer services through NHIF. You could not pay for dialysis using your NHIF card. NHIF only took care if your daily bed rates, that was it. Five years ago you could not get your surgery done, you could not have your fibroids removed, you cold not get knee surgery now you can. And really that a testament of what UHC is. It is a journey” She said.

The end goal she highlighted was that every Kenyan in all the 47 counties are able to have access to the NHIF card adding that it’s a journey that may not be complete by 2022.

” With the pandemic right now, there have been disruptions. A lot of resources put invested towards Covid-19 and so this is now a journey but however, there is a silver-lining because one of the key bills that we have in parliament right now is the NHIF Bill.”

Read here–> National Hospital Insurance Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (Amendment) Bill she says will cement and form part of the stepping stone towards UHC.