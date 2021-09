President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday said Kenya had made commendable progress towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In a recorded video address to a side meeting on SDGs convened by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guteress at the ongoing 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76), President Kenyatta reiterated Kenya’s commitment to SDGs saying, the country will not lose momentum on the subject.